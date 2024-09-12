4 more arrested in sexual assault of minors case

ZIRO, 11 Sep: A special investigation team under the supervision of Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra arrested 4 more individuals for their alleged involvement in sexual abuse of minor girls here in the district on 30 August.

The team arrested one Rajiv Nath (36) and Riazul Islam (28) from Hapoli market area on 5 September. Two other individuals identified as Biplov Das (35) and Anil Narjari (36) have been arrested from Old Ziro area on 7 September. All four arrested individuals are customers of rescued minor victims.

Till date the special investigation team arrested 12 individuals for their active involvement in the racket that sexually assaulted minors that was run by one alleged accused June Hazarika and her husband Ikramul Islam at SSB gate area, Ziro.