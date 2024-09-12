IGFRI to help fodder deficit in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 11 Sep: A high-level delegation of state government led by animal husbandry minister Gabriel D. Wangsu visited the Indian Grassland & Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI), located in Jhansi, UP on Tuesday to enhance collaboration and gain insights into the pioneering research and advancements in grassland and fodder development.

The delegation sought to explore potential improvements in fodder resources and practices that could benefit their state’s livestock sectors.

During the visit, ICAR-IGFRI director Dr. Pankaj Kaushal and his team provided an overview of IGFRI’s mission, research areas and recent achievements. The delegates were also taken to a tour of the institute’s facilities, including the experimental plots, laboratory setups and ongoing research projects. The focus was on innovative techniques in grassland management, fodder cultivation, and their applications in improving livestock productivity.

During an elaborate discussion, principal/senior scientists from IGFRI shared their findings and technologies related to sustainable fodder production and grassland management. The delegates expressed keen interest in the methodologies and expressed potential applications for these innovations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing fodder as key component for development of livestock, minister Wangsu sought to build a sustained partnership, enhance mutual understanding and address ongoing challenges in fodder and livestock management. He also suggested for more such meetings and visits to foster continued dialogue and collaboration between IGFRI and the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Both the parties discussed opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange. There was a strong interest from the Arunachal delegation to incorporate IGFRI’s research findings into their state’s animal husbandry practices particularly, in enhancing fodder resources and supporting livestock health.

The visit concluded with an agreement to explore further partnership possibilities including, potential joint research initiatives and technical assistance to address specific challenges faced by Arunachal Pradesh in the realm of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The delegation from Arunachal Pradesh included animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development secretary Hage Tari and other high-ranking officers of concerned departments.