Two arrested in heroin trafficking case

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Sep: A team of police led by Papu Hills police station officer-in-charge inspector T. Mai, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO and SP, arrested two persons involved in heroin trafficking in the Papu Nallah area on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Techi Lej Tara (34) and Dilwar Hussain (36). They were suspected of selling heroin in the Borum area under Papu Nallah’s jurisdiction, the Naharlagun SP said in a release.

Upon receiving credible information, the police team swiftly proceeded to the site. As the police team arrived at the location, the suspects attempted to flee in a car. After a hot chase, the police apprehended them near the Banderdewa check gate.

During search operation, the police recovered six vials containing approximately 7.570 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of Techi Lej Tara. The Maruti Suzuki vehicle used by the suspects was also seized for further investigation, the release said.

Both the persons were arrested under various sections of NDPS Act. Further investigations are going on.