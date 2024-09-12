Foundation stone of RKM, Narottam Nagar’s extension block laid

DEOMALI, 11 Sep: The foundation stone for the higher secondary section extension block at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar here in Tirap district, was jointly laid by minister for education Passang Dorjee Sona and minister for environment, forest, geology, mining & DoTCL Wangki Lowang on Wednesday.

Both the ministers were at the school to join its 131st-anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address amidst the presence of advisor to minister for education and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and commissioner education Amjad Tak.

They also handed over scholarships worth Rs. nine lakhs to the meritorious students on the occasion.

Both Sona and Lowang in their respective addresses lauded the contributions of Swami Vivekananda to the nation and stated that his teachings on love, service and dedication to the motherland continue to resonate with the youth even after more than a century. The ministers also commended the Ramakrishna Mission particularly, the Narottam Nagar centre, for its tireless service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh over the past fifty years.

Sona highlighted the significance of Swami Vivekananda’s message in today’s world especially, for the younger generation. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the Swami’s life and work and to strive towards the betterment of the nation through selfless service and dedication.

Lowang stated that the Ramakrishna Mission’s work in education, healthcare and social welfare has had a transformative impact on the region, and expressed his hope that the institution would continue to thrive and expand its outreach in the coming years.

Earlier, the ministers and team also visited Sarada Vidyalaya, a school run by the Ramakrishna Mission.

Director of elementary education, Itanagar, Tirap SP, Deomali ADC, Tirap DDSE, Ramakrishna Mission School principal Swami Jneyananda, head of various departments and scores of NSS students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, attended the event, reports DIPRO.

Meanwhile, the Universal Brotherhood Day was also observed at Namdapha Degree College in Miao in Changlang district.

In his address, ADC R.D Thungon cited the doctrine of Swami Vivekananda and said, “All of us irrespective of caste, creed, religion, language, color or boundaries are members of a same family.”

Highlighting the Swami’s famous speech delivered on 11 September, 1893 before the World Parliament (Congress) of Religions in Chicago which change the religious eco-systems and topography of the world, Thungon said, “it is the duty and responsibility of every individual to follow the teachings and the path adopted by the great saint by making one’s society free from barriers and hatred and pave way for peaceful co-existence.”

“In peaceful atmosphere any issues can be addressed in unison,” Thungon said, while calling upon every individual to dedicate themselves to the cause of one big world family.

Earlier, Arun Jyoti Vivekananda in-charge of TCL region Kishore Thakuria highlighted the contributions made by Swami Vivekananda and shared insights on how the great Indian saint convinced the world to maintain universal brotherhood.

“Swami Vivekananda went to the depth before believing in anything,” he said while advising the students to follow the mantra of inclusiveness.

Thakuria further said that Swami’s famous Chicago address changed the western concept of exclusiveness.

“Swami’s idea of toleration is the solution to the discord between nations, religions and cultures on one hand, and discord in families and smaller groups on the other,” he added.

Other highlights of the event included presentation of a beautiful Singpho dance and reading out of the Swami’s famous Chicago speech by students of GHSS, Miao.

The event was organized by Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, Miao Branch and anchored by SIB officer W. Lowang.

Circle officer Nawang Tuthan, GHSS principal Sekhum Ronrang, block education officer P. Kanmai, World Kachin Congress vice president Jowkhong Singpho, Singpho Women Organisation general secretary Pinna Kitnal Singpho, APWWS Miao unit president Odi Singpho, APWWS general secretary Nitu Singpho, Little Tots School proprietor Bella Namchoom Tikhak also joined the event.

Teachers and students participated among others.

The VKVs, Jairampur (Changlang), Chimpu (Itanagar) and Kimi (West Kameng) also celebrated the Universal Brotherhood Day, commemorating the Swami’s world famous Chicago speech.

At Jairampur VKV, DC Vishal Sah emphasized the essence of universal brotherhood as the ability to embrace diversity and live harmoniously with all, including animals and plants.

He expressed his admiration for the harmonious co-existence of different tribes in Arunachal Pradesh.

The DC stressed the importance of discipline, noting that success is only possible through a disciplined approach. Sah advised the students to participate in public speaking programmes as it helps in building good habits.

The DC praised the 50-year journey of VKVs in Arunachal Pradesh and informed that six new schools would soon be established bringing the total number of VKVs in the state to 50. He also praised VKV’s commitment to nation-building through character-building.

ADC S. Mining urged the students to adhere to the rules and norms of the school. He advised students to be cautious about the excessive use of electronic gadgets especially, mobile phones, and suggested the parents to monitor their children’s activities. Additionally, he advised the senior students to guide their juniors, fostering a culture of mentorship and leadership.

At VKV, Chimpu (Itanagar), DDSE S.T Zara highlighted the VKVs contribution to Arunachal Pradesh in the field of education. The DDSE also distributed prizes to the class 10 and class 12 toppers (humanities and science) of 2023-24.

Principal of the school A. Krishnan spoke on the importance of quality education.

Similar programmes were also conducted at Govt Sec School Chimpu, Vivekananda Central School and Vivekananda International School at Vivek Vihar.

At VKV (NEEPCO), Kimi, various cultural programmes including, group dance, drama, mime and Chicago Speech were organized as part of the celebration.

Principal of the school Bhim Prasad Upadhyay briefed the students about Swami’s iconic address in Chicago.

The day was also celebrated in VKV, Joram. Keyi Panyor deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Lower Subansiri DDSE Kocho Jomoh, parents and students took part in the celebration.