Nagaland govt says no to Gau Yatra

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: The Nagaland government has decided not to grant permission for the “Gau Dhwaj Sthapna Bharat Yatra” event scheduled in Kohima on 28 September, citing ‘maintenance of public order,’ reports The Morung Express. There has been public outrage in Nagaland as well as Arunachal Pradesh regarding calls for banning beef.

According to a report in The Morung Express, the state cabinet decided that no permission will be granted for the proposed Yatra, government spokesperson and minister C.L John informed the media after a state cabinet meeting. He cited the protections given under Article 371(A), which safeguards Naga religious and social practices, and its customary laws and procedures, noting that the cabinet was aware of the opposition voiced by various civil society organizations.

The minister stated that “the Cabinet decided that, in the interest of maintaining public order, no permission will be granted for the proposed Yatra.”

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union had earlier objected to the Yatra, calling it an encroachment on the people’s right to decide what to eat.

The Yatra aims to promote a nationwide ban on beef consumption, which has not been well received in both states, as beef is a popular food and an essential part of rituals.