DC calls for action on issues related to child labour

SEPPA, 12 Sep: East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana emphasised the importance of child rights and the need for immediate action on issues related to child labour.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Task Force under the Child Labour Rules, 2027 here, the DC stressed the necessity of raising mass awareness about laws protecting children, and urged the stakeholders to proactively address complaints received by the task force.

Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom highlighted the sensitive nature of child labour enforcement, while Chief Judicial Magistrate Habung Tangu stressed on meticulous execution of laws designed to free children from captivity and bondage.

He advocated the need for refinement of institutional mechanisms to create a supportive environment for children rescued from distressing situations.

The task force decided that regular inspections will be conducted at hotels, carwash centres, and markets to identify and rescue children in distress.

It was decided also that comprehensive campaigns will be launched across the district to educate the public about child rights and child protection laws. (DIPRO)