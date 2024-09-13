DNGC organises orientation, felicitation prog

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here organised an orientation and induction programme for the first semester students of BA, BSc and BCom, and a felicitation programme for the toppers of the RGU examination held in May-June, on 10 September.

“The Principal’s Merit Award was given to 37 toppers of all subjects from the college who earned position in overall top ten and in top ten of respective subjects in RGU examination held in May/June 2024,” the college informed in a release.

Addressing the freshers of political science, Hindi, geography and economics, DNGC Principal Dr MQKhan said that “felicitation to the RGU toppers and to the stream-wise college topper will not only motivate them for performing still better in future but more importantly will inspire the fresh students of the college to excel in their examinations and emerge toppers and successful in the subsequent years.”

The Principal’s Merit Award was given away to 37 RGU toppers of various subjects from the college, the release stated.

The three stream-wise college toppers are: Riya Sanchita (BA, anthropology), Simran Jaboju (BSc, zoology), and Anu Naksang (BCom).

The nine overall top ten position holders of RGU examination are Riya Sanchita (anthropology), Techi John (anthropology), Yakar Mengnia (anthropology), Simran Jaboju (zoology), Subash Chandra Nath (physics), Kolem Wangsa (zoology),

Bhawana Kumari (zoology), Anju Khatun (zoology),and Tenzing Droma (botany).

The subject toppers who earned the top ten positionsin the RGU result in their respective subjects are:

BA anthropology: Riya Sanchita, Techi John,Yakar Mengnia, Kotung Sangyu, Kalom Yirang,George Natung, Tadak Gyama Maying, and Dobiam Takam. BA education: Yania Lungte. BA Hindi: Yirkum Teli. BA history: Vishal Kumar, Ami Chello, Gichik Yanam, Pem Drema, Nangram Tutu, and Mudang Modey. BSc zoology: Simran Jaboju, Kolem Wangsa, Bhawana Kumari, and Anju Khatun. BSc botany: Enzing Droma, Ngawang Chotten, and Devi Jokhio. BSc mathematics: Busara Rehman, Tikam Ruttum, Phebo Wangpan, Giogi Picku, Trishna Sharma, Ana Killo, and Nabam Kaming. BSc physics: Subash Chandra Nath, Tamo Maying, Kago Nado, Rosmiko Tikhak, Dondu Wangmu, and Hage Jorjo.

The zoology department was adjudged the best performing department.