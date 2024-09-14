2, including ex-serviceman, arrested with drug

ZIRO, 13 Sep: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Hage Sira and ex-serviceman Mudang Miri, separately on 10 September.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector R Borang and SI J Yomcha, under the supervision of SP Ojing Lego, raided Sira’s house in Hari village and seized six plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 7.7 gms, from his possession, in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

“Sira had been arrested in October last year also for his alleged involvement in drug peddling,” the SP informed in a release.

Miri was similarly arrested from Mudang Tage village. During search, 19 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 26.8 gms, were seized from his possession, in the presence of the executive magistrate.

Two separate cases under the appropriate sections of the NDPS Act have been registered against the two, and further investigation is underway, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.