APU organises induction prog for first semester PG students

PASIGHAT, 13 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on Thursday conducted an ‘induction-cum-orientation programme’ for the first-semester postgraduate students.

The event was aimed at familiarising the new batch of students with the university’s academic environment, resources, and support systems.

APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba emphasised the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence, personal growth, and holistic development.

He encouraged the students to actively engage in their academic journey, and to take advantage of the diverse learning opportunities available. Further, he urged the freshers to “have a sense of belongingness towards the university.”

Earlier, coordinator Dr Eli Doye apprised the freshers of the rules and regulations, curriculum structure, and amenities on the campus, and presented an overview of the student support services.

Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng urged the new students to “not just to gain degrees but share knowledge with peers and teachers.” He also asked the students to realise why they are at the APU and make use of the limited infrastructures and amenities on campus.

Registrar Narmi Darang stated that the new students must be aware of their responsibilities and duties,being members of the APU family. He further urged the students to “see the university positively, even though you face difficulties on the campus.”

“To be a good student, one should develop and maintain the habits of reading, writing, and listening. The society has huge expectations from the university students, and one should not restrict himself or herself only to the university campus but also seek opportunities to serve the society and the community at large,” he said.

The APU Students’ Union, led by its president Kato Tayeng, sought cooperation from all the freshers to ensure smooth functioning of the university.

“The university being in a nascent stage needs your all-out support in its growth and development,” he said.

Dr Chiging Yamang highlighted the objective behind conducting the programme and described it as “a vital part of the students’ academic journey in the university.”