Ziro Badminton C’ship begins

DC calls for healthy balance between sports and study

HAPOLI, 13 Sep: The 2nd edition of the Ziro Badminton Championship was inaugurated at the indoor badminton club here by Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC, who is also the chief patron of the Lower Subansiri Badminton Association, advised the players to maintain a healthy balance between academics and sports.

“A healthy body is essential to develop a healthy mind. Hence, young children need to pick up any sport to remain physically fit, and badminton is one of the best sports to maintain fitness,” he said.

Describing badminton as a game of discipline and dedication, Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra urged the parents to continue encouraging their children to play badminton.

“Sports like badminton, which is normally played during the evening hours, will keep away the children from other harmful indulgences like drugs and alcohol,” the SP said.

Former president and legal adviser of the ZBA Khoda Yubey informed that Lower Subansiri performed very well at the recently concluded Dorjee Khandu State Level Badminton Championship held in Namsai,winning many medals.

Organising chairman Dani Kiibyo and ZBA president Kago Gambo also spoke.

Seventy shuttlers, in both male and female categories, from U-13 to super veteran 45 years and above from Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts are participating in the three-day tourney.

A total of 110 matches will be played on the club’s synthetic courts. The final matches will be played on 14 September. (DIPRO)