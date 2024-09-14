Disaster response training begins at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: A three-day training programme on basic disaster response, organised by the Itanagar Capital Region District Disaster Management Authority, began at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Friday.

Fifty students of the DNGC, including 20 NCC cadets and 30 NSS volunteers, are attending the training.

The training is aimed at equipping the participants with the essential knowledge and skills to assist in rescue and relief efforts during disasters, DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam said.

She emphasised the importance of community preparedness and the need to train volunteers to respond during emergencies.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan stressed the importance of disaster preparedness, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, where natural disasters occur frequently.

He highlighted the potential risks posed by various natural and manmade disasters in the region, like earthquakes, landslides, floods, house fires, and forest fires.

Dr Khan emphasised the need for equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to respond to such emergencies effectively.

The participants will be imparted training in disaster management concepts, risk assessment, emergency response procedures, and practical disaster response techniques. They will also have the opportunity to practice these skills through hands-on exercises.