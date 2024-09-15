Sona seeks stakeholders’ cooperation to transform edn’l scenario

LONGDING, 14 Sep: Education Minister PD Sona appealed to all stakeholders to actively contribute in all possible ways to transform the educational scenario of the state.

The minister said this during a ‘chintan shivir-cum-education conclave follow-up meeting’ held here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by his adviser and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Education Commissioner Amjat Tak,and a team of senior officers of the education department.

Sona asserted that his ministry and department are very concerned about the present scenario of education in the state. “All possible frameworks under the education sector are being scrutinised to formulate a robust policy in terms of quality education, rationalisation of transfer and posting, infrastructure requirements, etc. A master plan which can resolve all the issues

and address the actual need can be formulated only after productive interactionswith all the stakeholders,” he added.

Longding DDSE Jonnge Yirang delivered a presentation on the feasibility of clubbing various schools, while Longding ZPC Lohpong Wangham explained the need of boarding facilities at government schools to improve the quality of education and impart discipline among the students.

Also present on the occasion was Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham, who in his address lauded the idea of clubbing of schools and asked the education department and ministry to formulate policies which can serve the purpose and are practical in approach.

He also stressed on “rationalisation of transfer-posting of teachers as the district is facing shortage of subject teachers, which is more than 250 in numbers.”

The MLA also raised concern over the delay in completion of the Model Degree College and the ITI in Kanubari.

Responding to the queries raised, Sona informed that his team has visited different districts to review the activities proposed in the chintan shivir which was organised last month in Itanagar.

“Policy formulation at state level without getting proper idea of on-ground needs and requirements shall be futile and shall have adverse impact. Therefore, our team is attending the chintan shivir follow-up meetings in different districts to collect firsthand data and to facilitate proper dissemination of the idea behind clubbing of schools,” he said, and asked the gathering to “not get confused between clubbing and closure of schools.”

The meeting was attended also by Longding DC Bekir Nyorak, SP Dekio Gumja, ADC Mirpe Tato, former MLA Tanpho Wangnow, ZPMs, HoDs, members of CBOs, gaon buras, and village chiefs.

Earlier in the day, the education minister inspected the under-construction augmentation project of the PM Government Higher Secondary School in Longding, He also visited the VKV and the government secondary school in Niausa to assess the schools’ infrastructure. (DIPRO)