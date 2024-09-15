2nd edition of Tawang Marathon from 24 Oct

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Preparations are on for the 2nd edition of the Tawang Marathon, which is going to be held on 24 October, coinciding with the United Nations Flag Day.

Considered one of India’s most challenging mountain running ventures, the event is jointly organised by the Indian Army and the government of Arunachal Pradesh. With the theme ‘Run for global peace’, the event invites participation from all marathoners across the nation.

The state government has announced Rs 60 lakhs prize for the event. The website www.tawangmarathon.com was also activated on 10 July, with CM Khandu being the first one to register for the marathon.

‘Tabos’ is the mascot for the event.

“Three promo runs have already been held in Delhi, Shillong and Guwahati, and informative stalls were organised in Hyderabad and Satara to spread awareness for the run. A YouTube channel shall soon be launched for real-time updates. Alongside mainstream marathoners, the armed forces runners will also run in significant numbers, offering healthy competition amidst the celebration,” informed the Indian Army PRO in a release.