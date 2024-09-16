Drug peddler arrested, heroin seized

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Sep: The Naharlagun police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Rajen Brahma (30), a resident of Kajigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The arrest was made on Saturday evening, after the police received reliable information regarding the movement of a suspected drug peddler.

A police team, comprising Inspector K Dev, Head Constable Taki Moya, and Constables Sanu T Raaj, Tadar Aneek and Tadar Kabung, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, intercepted a Tata Nexon vehicle (AR01-Q-0633) in Dokum Colony here.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 12.6 grams of heroin concealed in a soap cage hidden in footwear.

The drug was seized and Brahma was arrested at the scene. A criminal case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the police station here.