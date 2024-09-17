Army establishes IT room at GSSS

KALAKTANG, 16 Sep: The Indian Army has established a state-of-the-art IT room at the government senior secondary school (GSSS) here in West Kameng district under Operation Sadbhavna.

The facility has been set up with the aim of bridging the digital divide and promoting a more interactive and engaging learning environment for the students.

“The IT room will significantly enhance the school’s educational capabilities,” said Headmaster OsupTasar, adding that “access to modern technology and digital tools will empower the students, broaden their horizons, and equip them for future challenges.”

This initiative aligns with the Indian government’s vision of a ‘digital India’, promoting digital inclusion and empowering students in remote and underserved areas with access to technology and quality education.

The Indian Army’s support in setting up the IT room is a crucial step towards realising this vision.(DIPRO)