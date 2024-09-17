Union sets up helpdesk for Arunachal students

BENGALURU, 16 Sep: The All Arunachal Student Union of Karnataka (AASUK) has set up a helpdesk to assist bonafide students from Arunachal Pradesh who have passed Class 12 in 2023-’24 and are seeking admission in various courses in Karnataka.

The helpdesk will guide students through the admission process and provide necessary assistance.

AASUK education secretary Toge Ete, who is leading the initiative, said that the helpdesk will not only guide students but also protect them and their parents from falling prey to agents and brokers who charge hefty fees for admissions.

Ete emphasised that this initiative would ensure a smooth and transparent admission process for Arunachalee students.

The team, led by Ete and AASUK vice president Ngurang Tara, is prepared to offer guidance to students looking to enroll in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Interested students can contact Ete (8787363417), Tara (7640804117), the union’s women’s wing president Hinium Alit (6909425003) and general secretary Tarh Kenia (8131889214) regarding the admission process and necessary assistance.