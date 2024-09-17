Dist league soccer tourney begins

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 16 Sep: Fourteen teams are participating in the second edition of the Men’s Football District League Tournament, which began at Buddha Stadium here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Addressing the teams participating in the tournament, which is being organised by the West Kameng District Football Association (WKDFA), Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay said, “I can see the enthusiasm among the players, and there must be one common objective to promote brotherhood among all. And play with the spirit exhibiting communal harmony.”

Describing games and sports as “empirically significant to divert youths from drugs,” he reiterated the need to root out the drug menace.

The MLA contributed Rs 1 lakh out of pocket to the WKDFA.

WKDFA president Dorjee Sakrinsow said that “the objective of organising this tournament is to promote football and provide a platform to our budding footballers.”

Among others, DC Akriti Sagar and SP Sudhanshu Dhama attended the opening ceremony.

In the opening match, Phoenex United defeated Dirang City by 4-1 goals.

The tournament will conclude on 2 October.