Meet on Swachhta Hi Sewa

ZIRO, 16 Sep: A meeting on implementing the campaign under the fortnight-long celebration of Swachhta Hi Sewa (SHS) was held under the chairmanship of local MLA Hage Appa at the district secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The MLA commended the district administration, the UD and the PHED departments, and the CBOs for their involvement in the SHS campaign, and said that, “with the participation of schools, the human chain from Hapoli to Old Ziro can become a beacon of hope and commitment towards clean Ziro campaign.”

The MLA urged the agriculture and the horticulture departments to “take up intensive and extensive awareness campaigns for organic farming mission.”

He said that, with the growing consciousness of people towards healthy lifestyle, organic farming can become a major contributor in improving the health of the people of Ziro and also attract more tourists to the valley. He also urged the departments to highlight the positive impact of organic farming.

He said that “positive inducement and learning” would go a long way in adopting healthy food habits.

Earlier, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP said that “Swachhata Hi Sewa is not just a fortnight campaign culminating on 2 October, 2024; it also aims to bring lifestyle and habit changes among the people to maintain a neat and clean Ziro.”

He also urged schools to inculcate cleanliness as part of their routine curriculum.

The DC informed that four cleanliness target units (CTU) in urban area and one CTU in a rural area have been identified to be converted into “selfie and viewpoints after their cleanups.

“This will not only create awareness on garbage disposal, but will also showcase the possibility of transforming something dirty into beautiful and useful,” the DC said.

He further informed that, as part of the awareness programmes during the SHS campaign, a human chain will be formed with the help of CBOs and schools.

“This massive exercise, involving huge number of youths and students, will not only create awareness among them, but also stand as a testimony to the commitment of the district administration and the public towards a clean Ziro,” he said.

Taking note of the DC’s advice, Private Schools Association president Taru Abin informed that “schools have prepared a curriculum where cleanliness and awareness activity drives in the schools will be conducted on a monthly basis.”

District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante and District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung delivered presentations on organic farming and highlighted the commitment of their departments to “get organic farming district tag for Lower Subansiri.”

The meeting was attended by all the ZPMs and members of various CBOs.

Swachhta seminar organised

A ‘swachhata seminar’, as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada 2024, concluded at the National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh (NITAP) in Jote recently.

The seminar was organised by the EBSB cell in collaboration with various departments and clubs, including the NSS, NCC, the Green Club, Campus Beautification, horticulture, and SBA, with the aim of promoting cleanliness, environmental awareness, and appreciation for the contributions of individuals and groups towards maintaining a clean and green campus.

The NITAP has been actively engaged in cleanliness drives, plantation and clean room contests, etc.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Techu Aran, who attended the function as a motivational speaker, stressed the role of individuals in “maintaining a clean environment and achieving sustainable and hygienic environment.”

He advocated “collective effort and responsibility to achieve cleanliness goal within the campus.”

To encourage individuals to maintain cleanliness, ‘best cleanliness performer awards’ were handed over to individuals who demonstrated exceptional commitment to cleanliness and hygiene throughout the year. (With DIPRO input)