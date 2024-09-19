Mass cleanliness drive at Kameng River

SEPPA, 18 Sep: As part of the Swacchata Hi Sewa Programme 2024, the Kameng River Rejuvenation Club, in collaboration with the East Kameng district administration, the UD & housing department, and the PHE&WS Seppa sub-division, organized a mass cleanliness drive here on Wednesday. Various NGOs, including the Seppa Town Colony Development Committee (STCDC), Langku Kamku and Yuva Comrades, along with officials from different departments, residents of Shantipur Colony, and the general public of Seppa also participated in the program.

The first phase of this initiative kicked off at the Kucchi Kameng Confluence, where enthusiastic volunteers gathered to take part in the cleanup efforts. Hundreds of participants from diverse backgrounds-including community members, students, and local officials-came together for the event.

The event not only highlighted the importance of maintaining clean waterways but also fostered a sense of community spirit and responsibility among participants. Volunteers engaged in various activities such as collecting litter, educating others about waste management, and promoting environmental awareness.

This mass mobilization underscores the collective commitment to protecting natural resources and encourages ongoing participation in similar initiatives. The district administration and the Kameng River Rejuvenation Club aim to continue these efforts, ensuring that the river remains a clean and vibrant ecosystem for future generations. The next phase of their initiative will focus on cleaning additional tributaries, including the Paccha River, Macha Nallah and Pagiyawa River.