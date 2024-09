A tree plantation programme, themed ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’, was organised at GHSS Daporijo on Thursday by the Upper Subansiri district BJP unit.Among others, IPR Minister Nyato Dukam, Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, and DC Tasso Gambo participated in it. More than 500 saplings were planted in the school campus. – Karda Natam