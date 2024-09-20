Two arrested, heroin seized

BANDERDEWA, 19 Sep: The Banderdewa police arrested two individuals, identified as Majibur Rehman (44) and his wife Anuwara Begum (35), both residents of Mohguli village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, on Wednesday.

Based on credible information about a narcotics transaction, a police team, comprising Banderdewa PS OC Kipa Hamak, SI Koj Tada, ASI LP Mema, Constable Tade Bomdom, and Lady Constables Kago Yamung and R Devi, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang and Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, arrested the suspects.

A search conducted in the presence of Special Judicial Magistrate (NDPS) Oli Koyu resulted in the discovery of a soap case containing 13.03 gms of suspected heroin in the possession of Begum.

The couple has been arrested and taken into custody for further investigation. A case [u/s 21(b) NDPS Act] has been registered.