CCTV cameras installed in Dumporijo

[Karda Natam]

DUMPORIJO, 20 Sep: Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at various locations in the town here in Upper Subansiri district to ensure better safety of the residents.

The CCTV cameras have been installed to keep the township under electronic surveillance to streamline law and order, local MLA Rode Bui said.

Bui expressed hope that the surveillance cameras would help the law enforcing authority in checking antisocial activities, especially in investigating hit-and-run cases, and rash and negligent driving leading to fatal accidents.

He appealed to the people of the area to cooperate with the law enforcing authorities in maintaining law and order in the town.