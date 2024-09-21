One more involved in viaduct accident dies

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: Jacob Parah, who had sustained serious injuries in the deadly bike collision on the Karsingsa viaduct on Thursday afternoon, has also died.

Parah, along with Lokam Jaju, had suffered serious injuries and had been taken to the TRIHMS. Two people, identified as Nabam Ajay and Benjamin Sonesara, both riding on the same bike, died on the spot from the impact of the collision.

Parah was a 5th semester student of Dera Natung Government College, pursuing honours in history. His friend Lokam Jaju, who is undergoing treatment outside the state, is also a student of DNGC.

In a press statement, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan expressed deepest condolences to the family of Jacob Parah.

“Jacob’s spirit and enthusiasm for learning touched the hearts of many, and his absence will be profoundly felt in our college. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time of irreparable loss. We are also praying for early recovery of Lokam Jaju,” stated Dr Khan.