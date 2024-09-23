NAMSAI, 22 Sep: The Namsai district library organised a library awareness programme with the theme ‘How library can shape a student’s career’ here in the district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa shared the journey of the library and applauded the service being offered by the library in the greater interest of the students and youths of the area.

Retired DC Tape Bagra in his speech appealed to the students to take advantage of the fully automated library and enhance their knowledge and skills to meet future challenges.

Padma Shri awardee Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor also encouraged the students to adopt the reading habit.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat)-based IIT Chief Librarian Dr TS Kumbar said he was overwhelmed to see the “multidimensional library activities of the district library” and “the seamless and hi-tech library management system adopted by the library.”

Gujarat-based Central University Professor Rashmi Kumbar shared her experiences with the students/readers on the “methodology for enhancement of reading habits from early childhood,” while Namsai ZPC Urmila Manchekhun in her speech advised the students to “avail maximum benefits from the library.”

“Only books help to build up a student’s bright career,” she said.

Among others, district BJP president Sujana Namchoom, government officials, public leaders and educationists from the district were present at the programme. (DIPRO)