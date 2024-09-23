Cleanliness drives under SHS conducted

PASIGHAT, 22 Sep: The NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a cleanliness drive in Ayeng village, in collaboration with the Ketir Momiir Society, on Saturday, as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign.

Volunteers cleaned roadsides, lanes, the market area, schools, the playground and the community hall.

An awareness programme on the importance of community effort to keep the village clean was also organised.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, Mebo ADC Sibo Pasing, JNC Vice-Principal Leki Sitang, and others from the college were the resource persons.

Meanwhile, doctors under the banner of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association’s East Siang district unit participated in a cleanliness drive as part of the SHS, at the initiative of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

Members of the Rengging Bane Yameng Kebang and staffers from the PMC also took part in the service.

Both sides of National Highway 515 in front of Bakin Pertin General Hospital was cleaned by the participants, and about 4,000 kgs of waste, mostly plastic waste, were collected during the social service. (DIPRO)