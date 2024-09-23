BASAR, 22 Sep: Calocybe indica, known as milky mushroom, has been successfully cultivated in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Basar, through the efforts of the All India Coordination Research Project’s (AICRP) ‘mushroom project’.

Milky mushroom is highly regarded for its nutritional profile, being a rich source of high-quality protein and Vitamin B. Its high fibre content also makes it beneficial for digestive health, addressing various stomach-related ailments.

The average biological efficiency of milky mushroom cultivation ranges from 60% to 90%. This efficiency, combined with its superior shelf life compared to oyster and button mushrooms, makes it an attractive option for growers.

The Mushroom Research & Training Centre here in Leparada district has developed effective production technologies for milky mushroom. Aspiring growers can access training programmes and obtain the necessary spawn, ensuring that they are well-equipped to start cultivation.

The successful cultivation of milky mushroom in Arunachal not only enhances local agricultural diversity but also provides economic opportunities for farmers, tapping into the growing market for nutritious food sources, the AICRP informed in a release.