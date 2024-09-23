Kumaraswamy reviews developmental activities in Leparada

BASAR, 22 Sep: Union Heavy Industries & Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy took stock of various developmental activities in Leparada district during a meeting with the departmental heads here on Sunday.

He also heard out the issues and challenges faced by the executing departments in implementing the developmental works.

Expressing satisfaction with the performances of the departments, the minister advised all the HoDs and officers to continue working with dedication for the holistic development of the district.

Acknowledging that the state has huge potential in horticulture and agriculture sectors, Kumaraswamy assured that he would to take up the matter with the ministry concerned to provide necessary guidance and extend support, including infrastructural, technical, financial and marketing, to the farmers of the state for promotion and growth of both the sectors.

Later, the minister visited the KVK farm in Gori village and interacted with the regional head and other scientists of the ICAR AP Centre.

He also interacted with the PRI members, womenfolk and village elders in Gori village and informed them about the central government’s commitments and initiatives for the development of the NE states.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy was received by DC (i/c) Ejum Angu, all the HoDs and public upon his arrival here. (DIPRO)