14 villages in P/Pare identified under PMJUGA

YUPIA, 24 Sep: The Papum Pare district administration has announced that 14 villages in the district have been identified under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) for improving the socioeconomic condition of the tribal communities living in these villages.

The villages are Kokila-Nyishi, PTC Banderdewa, Chimpu, Ganga, Lobi Dariya, Model Village, Lekhi, Riyub, Yupia, Doimukh, Emchi, Durpa-I, Deep, and Kakoi.

The PMJUGA is aimed at improving the quality of life of 2,510 tribal households (according to the 2011 census) of these villages by developing infrastructure which includes providing pucca houses, improving road and digital connectivity, and enhancing health, nutrition and educational facilities.

The programme also seeks to economically empower these communities through skill development, sustainable farming, promoting tribal products through tribal marketing centres, and providing financial support for tourism through tribal homestays.

The PMJUGA, officially approved by the union cabinet in September 2024, aims at saturation of more than 63,000 tribal majority villages across the country with 25 interventions, which will be implemented by 17 line departments.

Each ministry/department will be responsible for implementation of the scheme related to it in a time-bound manner through funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes in the next five years. (DIPRO)