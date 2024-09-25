Ziro Film Festival-Music commences

ZIRO: 24 Sep: A ‘Ziro Film Festival-Music (ZFF-M)’ event began at St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Organised by PWLO Entertainment, in collaboration with the college’s mass communication department, the festival is supported by the information & broadcasting ministry and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The ZFF-M is being held in conjunction with the Ziro Literary Festival.

IPR & Urban Affairs Secretary Nyali Ete and representatives from the information & broadcasting ministry attended the launch ceremony.

Ete commended the organisers for their initiative, and encouraged young filmmakers to participate actively.

He emphasised the importance of networking within the filmmaking community, noting that many young filmmakers face budget constraints that hinder their progress.

Ete highlighted the potential for knowledge-sharing during discussions and workshops, which can aid young filmmakers in their growth.

The technical session began with the screening of Songs of the Blue Hills, directed by Utpal Borpujari. This was followed by a masterclass on ‘Making music for film’, led by renowned composer Marti Bharath, providing invaluable insights into the intricacies of film scoring.

The audience was then treated to a screening of the critically acclaimed film Whiplash, directed by Damien Chazelle, showcasing the dynamic relationship between music and storytelling.

Editor Sanjeev Monga conducted a masterclass on ‘Pacing the film: An editor’s role’, offering the participants a deeper understanding of how editing shapes the rhythm and flow of cinematic narratives.

The Ziro Film Festival-Music aims to attract filmmakers, musicians, and enthusiasts from across the country, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among artists in the coming editions.