RGU celebrates World Environmental Health Day

RONO HILLS, Sep 26: The education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated the World Environmental Health Day with a series of activities, including environmental awareness programmes, in schools across the Doimukh area on Thursday.

As part of the celebration, the MA education students conducted plantation drives in various schools, encouraging the students to participate actively in tree plantation. The students also distributed free dustbins, emphasising the importance of keeping the schools’ surroundings clean and promoting responsible waste management.

Quiz and drawing competitions, centred on environmental themes, were also organised for the students as part of the celebration.

Programme coordinator and Assistant Professor Dr Tage Monju emphasised the need for planting more trees, and encouraged the students to continue contributing to environmental sustainability.

Group leader and an MA education student Linya Bagra highlighted the importance of the environmental awareness programme and expressed hope that the RGU’s education department would continue such programmes in the future.