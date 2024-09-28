Nyishi language convention underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 27 Sep: A Nyishi language convention, organised by the Sahitya Akademi (Academy of Letters), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Council for Nyishi Language Research and Training, Doimukh, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU),began here on Friday.

During the inaugural session of the two-dayconvention, Sahitya Akademi Secretary K Sreenivasarao emphasised the institution’s initiatives in promoting Nyishi and other indigenous languages.

“Language is a tool to express our emotions and feelings. Language is not only a component of culture but also its repository. It encompasses religion, philosophy, literature, customs, and more,” he said.

He also emphasised the significance of the ‘Bhasa Samman’ award of the Sahitya Akademi’s Language Government Board. He encouraged people to suggest names of senior Nyishi poets, writers and practitioners, “so that they may be considered for the Bhasa Samman award under the auspices of the Language Government Board of the Sahitya Akademi.”

Council for Nyishi Language Research and Training Chairman Prof Tana Showren in his address reflected on the historical aspects of research on the Nyishi language and future directions for its preservation. He also urged the government of Arunachal Pradesh to focus on vernacular languages, including Nyishi.

A textbook for Class 5, as part of course curriculum for sustainable mother tongue language pedagogy practiced in Nyubu Nyegam Yvrko Schools, was also released on the occasion.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted how the faculty members and academicians of the university are key contributors to the preservation of the Nyishi language, emphasising the university’s ongoing support for such initiatives.

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society president YD Thongchi focused on the literary tradition of the Nyishi language and emphasised the need to promote it.

Home Minister Mama Natung reiterated the importance of governmental support for language preservation and promotion. He urged the participants to suggest projects related to preservation, documentation and promotion of the Nyishi language, and gave assurance that “such initiatives will be given serious consideration.”

He further requested the Sahitya Akademi to establish a regional centre of Sahitya Akademi for the Northeast region in Arunachal.

Coordinator of the convention and member of the Council for Nyishi Language Research and Training,Prof Nabam Nakha Hina also spoke.

The programme was attended also by deputy coordinator of Nyishi Language Convention Dr Lisa Lomdak, the RGU registrar, faculty members and scholars of RGU, administrative officers of the government, and members of the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung, the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust, the Council of the Nyishi Language Research and Training, and the Nyishi Elite Society, besides the SCERT director, faculty members and scholars of the NIT Jote, and members of the Nyubu Nyegam Yvrko, Mwya.

Various stalls displaying traditional handlooms and books of Nyishi scholars and writers were also put up as part of the event.