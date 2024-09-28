Veteran activist embarks on solo ride to raise awareness on Tibetan cause

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 27 Sep: Jamyang Tenzin, a 64-year-old Tibetan activist who resides in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, embarked on a solo bicycle rally from the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, to Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Friday morning.

He was seen off by local supporters and well-wishers from the Urgelling monastery here.

“This rally coincides with the 37th anniversary of the peaceful protest led by a new generation of Tibetans against the Chinese government in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on 27 September, 1987,” Tenzin said.

“Throughout the journey, I will raise awareness about the Tibetan cause and the significance of the Tibet issue for the security of India, particularly in the border regions. I will highlight the critical situation in Tibet, where educational institutions are being forcibly closed in a systematic attempt to eradicate Tibetan identity, language, and culture,” he added.

“Additionally, I will draw attention to the Chinese government’s expansionist policies, including the renaming of places along the Indo-Tibetan border, which poses a threat to India’s border security,” he said.

Through this endeavour, Tenzin seeks to inspire young Tibetans to serve for their nation’s cause with unwavering determination and courage.

The three primary objectives of this rally are to demand unconditional return of Tibet to the Tibetan people; to call for immediate halt to the Chinese government’s brutal policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity through forced closure of private Tibetan educational institutions; and to appeal to both the Indian government and its citizens to recognise the importance of the Tibet issue and increase their support “for the just cause of Tibet,” he said.

The activist has previously gone on solo bicycle rides covering the Dharamshala to Bodhgaya (3,000 kms)route, the Bylakuppe to Dekyiling (3,000 kms) route, the Dekyiling to Delhi (250 kms) route, and the Ladakh Khardung La to Dharamshala (800 kms)route.