DCM stresses on partnership between CBOs, GoAP

TEZU, 28 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasised on strong partnership between community-based organi-sations (CBO), such as the Cultural & Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM),and the government of Arunachal Pradesh, during the general conference of the CALSOM at the Tamla Du festival ground here on Friday.

Attending the event as a guest, the DCM noted that “through collaborative efforts with the CBOs, the government has successfully addressed the longstanding Kathan issue, as well as substantially upgraded the Wakro administrative headquarters and taken up proactive measures to combat the drug menace and opium cultivation in the region.”

He added that the state government would continue to actively engage with CBOs at the policymaking level.

Addressing the youths, Mein said that 2024 has been declared the ‘Year of Youth’ by the government, which, he said, “is prioritising the creation of numerous opportunities for the youths, enabling them to be self-reliant and transition from being jobseekers to job creators.”

He dwelt also on protection and preservation of indigenous products through geographical indication (GI) registration, reinforcing local craftsmanship and cultural heritage. He informed that “a GI festival will be organised in Delhi to popularise and promote the state’s indigenous textile and agriculture produces.”

Mein released a book titled Talo-Tulu (The Journey to the Next World), authored by Ajitso Ama, whichencapsulates the state’s rich culture and heritage, showcasing the traditions that bind its communities together.

He also felicitated various individuals of the Mishmi community for their immense contributions in the development and welfare of the society.

On the occasion, several indigenous crafts and commodities of the Mishmi tribe were exhibited. The programme also underscored the ongoing commitment of the CALSOM towards fostering development and growth of the Mishmi community.

The event was attended also by WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, advisers Mutchu Mithi and Dr Mohesh Chai, former minister Nokul Chai, former MLA Sokio Delang, MWS chairman Matheim Linggi, Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav, executive members of the CALSOM, and others. (DCM’s PR Cell)