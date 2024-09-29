World Rabies Day observed, DLZC formed

TAWANG, 28 Sep: The Tawang district surveillance unit (IDSP-IHIP) observed World Rabies Day with the theme ‘Breaking rabies boundaries’ at KDS District Hospital here on Saturday with formation of a zoonotic committee.

The highlight of the event was the formation of a District Level Zoonotic Committee (DLZC), under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner, to combat zoonotic diseases in the district.

During the event, which was attended by DC (i/c) Sang Khandu, doctors from the health and the veterinary departments, the DAO, representatives of the forest department, members of NGOs, nursing officers, and other health staffers, District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangey Thinley delivered a presentation on zoonotic diseases and their prevention.

He emphasised that early diagnosis, prompt treatment and preventive measures, including pre- and post-exposure vaccinations, are key to controlling rabies within the community.

Members of NGO Tangyum Tsokpa, which is involved in animal protection and rights, pledged their support in preventing zoonotic diseases, and said that they would collaborate with the local authorities to ensure public safety.

The DC in his address commended the health workers for their dedication to raising awareness, and urged the department to hold DLZC meetings on a quarterly basis.

The senior veterinary officer and the range forest officer also spoke on the importance of addressing zoonotic diseases. (DIPRO)