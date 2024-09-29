Indigenous faith-based orgs hold meet

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 28 Sep: Various indigenous faith-based organisations in Upper Subansiri district on Friday held a meeting to discuss various issues related to indigenous beliefs and practices.

During the meeting, the participants discussed issues including fixing the rates of shamans being charged for performing rites and rituals; documenting the procedures of performing rites and rituals; preventing conversion of believers of Donyi-Poloism to other religions, etc.

The meeting was attended by members of the Tagin Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, the Upper Subansiri Nyibu Priests Association, the district unit of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, and senior citizens, who shared their opinions.