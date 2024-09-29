2 interstate drug peddlers arrested

NAHARLAGUN/BANDERDEWA, 28 Sep: The Naharlagun police and the Banderdewa police arrested two interstate drug peddlers in separate incidents on Friday.

In the first case, a police team led by Inspector K Dev, with assistance from the Assam Police, arrested a habitual drug peddler, identified as Ainul Rajibul Hussain alias Raja (23), of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district of Assam, in connection with a case [u/s281/111(4)/221 BNS, r/w Sec 27/29 NDPS Act and Sec 3 of PDPP Act] that had been registered at the Naharlagun police station earlier.

On 18 August, Hussain had arrived in Naharlagun in a white Scorpio car without a number plate and supplied contraband drugs.

Acting on this intelligence, a police team led by Inspector K Dev had intercepted the vehicle in Naharlagun. However, the suspect had broken through a police barricade, damaging police vehicles, and fled the scene. The police pursued him but were unable to apprehend him, as he had abandoned his vehicle at Chiputa and fled, taking advantage of the darkness.

The vehicle had been seized from the spot.

In another operation, conducted by the Banderdewa police on Friday, a drug peddler identified as Sonu Deori alias Bikash Deori (23), of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district of Assam, was arrested from Banderdewa.

The police recovered approximately 5.48 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

A case [u/s 21(b), NDPS Act] has been registered at the Banderdewa police station in this regard.

Both arrests were made under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.