Learning new skill first step towards empowerment: APSCW chairperson

YINGKIONG, 28 Sep: “Learning any new skill is the first step towards women empowerment and independent thinking,” said Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam while addressing participants during a training programme on beads making here in Upper Siang on Saturday.

Organised by the APSCW, in collaboration with NGO Sikiing Koje Charitable Society (SKCS), the training saw the participation of 105 women, including schoolgirls, with Banggo Women Welfare Society Yingkiong president Gekyam Jijong and her team as resource persons.

The APSCW chairperson advised the participants to take full advantage of the training to learn the skill to become job providers instead of job seekers.

Informing the participants about various initiatives of the government to empower and foster women’sparticipation on all fronts, Pakam said, “These certificates that you have received by participating here will always be useful to you later. The government also contributes a lot in creating self-help groups to make women self-reliant, so that they become economically independent and strong in the society.”

CDPO Ojing Talom expressed appreciation for the initiative of APSCW and the Sikiing Koje Charitable Society “to educate and help many women and girls develop skills for a better future.”

APSCW member Ngurang Nama termed the skill development training “a key part of economic growth,” and threw more light on different categories of skill training, such as upskilling, cross-skilling and reskilling, and advised the participants to “always try to attend such programmes to improve your knowledge and skills.”

SKCS chairperson Dr Mity Jopir Apang also spoke.

Among others who attended the programme were SKCS chief adviser Oyam Perme Mize, Dr India Modi, DIPRO Y Jerang, APWWS, Yingkiong, Banggo Women Welfare Society teams, and others.

Later, certificates were distributed to all the participants. (DIPRO)