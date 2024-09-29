Cleanup drive along Poma river

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: In a concerted effort to protect the environment, the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS), in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), the Poma wildlife range, and the Gungu Kamir Youth Welfare Society, organised a cleanup drive along the Poma river on Saturday.

Volunteers from various organisations, including local youths, village elders, and wildlife officials, participated in the initiative, which aimed to remove plastic waste from a 1-kilometre stretch of the river’sbanks at the Rillo and Moin confluences.

Divided into teams to cover both sides of the river, the volunteers cleaned up the area, resulting in the removal of approximately two truckloads of garbage.

Speaking about the fifth such cleanup drive organised by the PPYWS, its general secretary Weyo Aku Bakha emphasised the importance of responsible tourism and waste management.

He urged visitors to refrain from littering, and to dispose of plastic waste properly to preserve the local environment.

The local panchayat has also taken proactive steps to maintain cleanliness in the area, including installing notice boards to educate visitors.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni commended the PPYWS for its consistent efforts in organising river cleanups, and expressed the organisation’s willingness to provide support and expertise for river conservation initiatives.

He highlighted the role of local communities in safeguarding the environment, and urged them to implement stricter regulations for its preservation.

The Poma wildlife range also pledged its support tofuture cleanup drives, underscoring the department’s commitment to environmental conservation.

The cleanup drive was supported by the Poma panchayat, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, and the Poma Tourist-cum-Picnic Spot Association.