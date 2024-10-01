KVK conducts farmers-scientist interaction prog

BOLUNG, 30 Sep: In all, 25 farmers attended a Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Lower Dibang Valley district organized farmers-scientist interaction programme here on Monday.

The programme was organized with the purpose to find out the problems of farmers and resolution for agr-horti and allied fields.

The programme had scientists like Monika Panggam, Dr. S.K.Chaturvedi, Nanang Tamut, Jimmy Mize and Dr. Danima Ering as resource persons.

The farming community were also categorized by scientists and lists were prepared on the basis of their interest in agri and allied fields for providing training, demonstration and conducting OFTs in future as per their interest.