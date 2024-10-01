Lower Siang unit of APLS celebrates first foundation day

Literature is mirror of the society: DC

LIKABALI, 30 Sep: Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap said that “literature is the mirror of the society, and it can promote racial and gender equality and bring peace.”

“Literature reflects the facts and realities of the society which stands proof to the civilizations that we have witnessed,” Rakshap said, addressing the first foundation day celebration of the Lower Siang district unit Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) here on Monday.

Congratulating the district unit of the APLS on completion of a year in office, the DC expressed hope that the society would promote writing habits among the people and enrich the literature of the area.

He appealed to the students to pursue literary activity by making it a habit and be engaged on it consistently for better output in the literary arena.

While replying to a memorandum submitted by the APLS district unit requesting for an office room, Rakshap assured to look into the matter.

He informed the society about the district administration’s proposal to hold a series of literary competitions in the district very soon.

Noted writer and APLS president Padma Shri Yeshi Dorjee Thongchi also congratulated the district unit the APLS on completion of a year in office.

Thongchi said that the APLS was formed in 2006 to provide a platform for the budding literary prodigies of the state which otherwise were bereft of such opportunity for ventilating their literary outburst.

He said that the APLS is planning to expand the area of its functioning in the coming days.

The APLS, he said, is collaborating with the Sahitya Akademi, NBT, Assam Sahitya Sabha, etc. for more proactive futuristic ventures.

“A country is known by the cultural heritage, flourishing civilization and the rich literature written down by scholars of the contemporary times,” Thongchi said.

“Literature sustains world peace as has been stated rightly that ‘pen is mightier than the sword,” he added.

HR Bado, the incumbent president presented the annual activity report of the society.

Prizes to the winners of various school-level literary competitions which were conducted this year were also distributed on the occasion.

All India Radio artiste Duri Taipodia, HR Bado and Koi Taipodia read out their new poems. (DIPRO)