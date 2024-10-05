Guv takes part in discussion on security challenges in NE

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik participated in a discussion on security challenges in the Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Security experts, leaders from social organisations, educationists and media professionals shared their views during the discussion.

The governor highlighted the challenges and security implications for the NE as well as Arunachal during the discussion. He brought out actions being taken to enhance security along the Myanmar border and stressed the need to strengthen the northern borders by using technology and integrating the population with the security forces in vicinity of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Parnaik dwelt on the Chinese war doctrine and their activism along the undemarcated border.

The need for reciprocity at strategic and tactical level was emphasised, so as to create leverage for resolution. Strategic implications of fallouts in Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries in the neighbourhood of the Northeast states, specifically Arunachal, were also discussed.

Resource person Jaideep Saikia delivered a talk on the security scenario in Northeast India, while retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao spoke on the various aspects of security in Arunachal.

Saikia proposed a need for a “security council for the Northeast to facilitate coordination amongst the NE states and address their challenges.”

State Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin also shared his views.

Defence experts, including retired lieutenant general VK Chaturvedi, retired Air vice marshal HP Singh, and retired brigadier DS Tripathi also participated. (Raj Bhavan)