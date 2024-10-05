2nd day of ‘TechXplore 1.0’ at RGGPC

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The three-day inter-polytechnic college meet, ‘TechXplore 1.0,’ which began on Thursday, is ongoing at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC) here.

Funded by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, the primary objective of the event is to enhance students’ technical skills, foster innovation and provide a platform to showcase their creativity.

A total of five colleges, including the host, are participating in the event. The colleges include Government Polytechnic College (GPC) Dirang, GPC Pasighat, GPC Roing, and CPNGPC Namsai, each consisting of different engineering disciplines.

MLA and adviser to the education minister, Mutchu Mithi, inaugurated the event, in presence of Education Commissioner Amjad Tak.

In his inaugural address, Mithi highlighted the critical role that emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and innovation play in transforming industries and shaping the future.

The first day featured a variety of exciting competitions, including, exhibition, college promotional reels, quiz titans, robotics battles, while the second day of the event was dedicated to specific departmental activities, designed to encourage hands-on learning and collaboration.