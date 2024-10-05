NERIST interaction  prog with farmers

BANA, 4 Oct: The agricultural engineering department of the NERIST conducted a four-day interaction programme with farmers here in East Kameng district.

Fifty farmers from Bana village participated in the programme, which was aimed at establishing connections between farmers, research institutes, and state government officials. Its primary focus was to showcase various improved technologies, including women-friendly tools and equipment designed to reduce labour and increase farmers’ incomes.

The programme was inaugurated by Lo-Bana ZPM Mije Degio, who emphasised the importance of acquiring knowledge through training and applying it in practical scenarios.

NERIST Agricultural Department Professor KN Dewangan spoke on adopting appropriate technology with the right knowledge, while JPO Surya Chhetrydelivered a presentation on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment tailored for hilly regions. He also demonstrated several tools and equipment during the programme.