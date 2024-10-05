NAMSAI, 4 Oct: Seven CRPF personnel participated in a five-day skill development programme (SDP) on beekeeping, organised by the Namsai KVK from 30 September to 4 October.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua spoke on the importance of beekeeping, while plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora elaborated topics such as species of honeybee, behaviour, equipment, flora, diseases and enemies, and bio-product.

The participants were also taken on exposure visits to the Pomoung Small Industry in Bordumsa, and the farmer demonstration units in Alubari village.