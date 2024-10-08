Alumni assn mourns Dr Gongo’s demise

DAPORIJO, 7 Oct: The alumni association of the government higher secondary school here in Upper Subansiri district deeply mourned the passing away of retired DMO Dr Tale Gongo, who breathed his last on 5 October after a prolonged illness.

A former student of the GHSS here, Dr Gongo did his MBBS degree from Assam’s Gauhati Medical College in 1988 and had joined the health department as a general duty medical officer in the same year. He had served as district tuberculosis officer and DRCHO before being promoted to the post of DMO in 2010.

He retired from the service while serving as a district medical officer (DMO) in Upper Subansiri district in 2015.

Dr Gongo had also served as the president of the Karga Ao Welfare Society, president of the All Ade Akom Karga Kara Pei Peri Welfare Association, and vice chairman of the Nyishi Elite Society’s Upper Subansiri district unit from 2019-2022.

His funeral was performed at his birth place Panyimuri on 6 October.

“Dr Gongo’s sudden demise has saddened the entire alumni members, students, and teachers of the government higher secondary school here,” alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi said in a condolence message to late Dr Gongo’s widow Oyi Gongo.