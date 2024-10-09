Commissioner reviews PMVY status

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: “While most of the districts have achieved satisfactory success in onboarding on the PM Vishwakarma (PMVY) portal, many are still lagging behind in the onboarding of GPCs who have to verify the first-stage application of the artisans,” said Industries and Skill Development Commissioner Sougat Biswas during a virtual meeting with all the deputy commissioners and district panchayat development officers (DPDO) on Monday.

The meeting was held to review the status of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVJ) in the districts.

Biswas informed the DCs and the DPDOs that the PMVJ has 18 trades, such as carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, locksmith, potter sculptor, waterman, tailor, etc.

The DCs and the DPDOs highlighted the achievements and challenges faced at the district level, and shared their action plans to achieve 100% onboarding during the next week.

The PMVY is a flagship programme of the government of India, and has the potential to change the socioneconomic status of the traditional artisans. The scheme will facilitate product improvement of the artisans and integrate artisans into market platforms such as GeM, ONDC, etc. The implementation of the PMVJ is directly monitored by the prime minister’s office through the PRAGATI platform.