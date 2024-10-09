Two drug peddlers arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Oct: The Banderdewa police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin in a special operation on 7 October, the police said.

Acting on reliable information, a police team led by SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang and OC Kipa Hamak under the close supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo swiftly conducted an operation at the Banderdewa market area.

During the operation, the drug peddlers, identified as Gem Tama (20) from Keyi Panyor district and Kirtan Chetry (19) from Assam’s Lakhimpur district were arrested, the SP said.

The police also seized approximately 6.68 grams of suspected heroin and a syringe from their possession.

Following the arrest, a criminal case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act.