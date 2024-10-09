DC urges students to focus on education to unlock their potential

YUPIA, 8 Oct: “Education empowers students to unlock their potential, shapes their mind and guides them towards a future of endless opportunities. Thus, you should concentrate on studies to achieve your goal,” said Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen while attending a felicitation programme under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award for the toppers of Home/APSBE/CBSE Examinations 2023-’24 of Papum Pare district for Class 3-12, held at the DDSE mini-conference hall here on Tuesday.

The DC exhorted the students to dream big and stay focused to achieve their goals.

“Pen and paper are very powerful tools for young students. They are not just tools but gateways through which knowledge, imagination, discipline and ultimately success come through.”

Congratulating the achievers, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar advised the students to maintain the spirit of hard work until their goals are achieved. He also urged the students to “work hard, be disciplined and respect teachers to be successful in life.” He further cautioned the students to stay away from negative influences and bad company.

DDSE TTTara and BEO (Academic) Sanjiv Chetry also spoke.

About 30 students were awarded with certificates, mementoes and cash prizes as per government allocation, which will be transferred to the individual accounts of the students though the PFMS mode within this week.

The list of awardees: