Ensure gap between form submission and prelims

Editor,

The state is abuzz with the news of the upcoming state civil service examination, returning after a prolonged hiatus caused by the unfortunate issues of paper leaks and corruption in the previous exams held under the commission.

As aspirants, we are filled with a mix of anxiety and hope regarding the new commission. With this in mind, we would like to offer a simple yet important suggestion.

We request that the commission ensure sufficient time between the date of form submission and the preliminary exam – ideally, a minimum of four months. Without this gap, there is a risk of unfair advantages being given to individuals connected to the commission, or those with prior knowledge of the exam schedule. A sudden announcement and rushed exam could leave the majority of the aspirants in a state of panic, while only a few stand to benefit.

To maintain a level playing field and uphold fairness, we strongly urge the commission to provide an adequate gap between the form submission and the preliminary examination.

Aspirants