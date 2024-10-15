Ledum to play Bilat in final

Correspondent

BILAT, 14 Oct: Bamin-Bilat scored one goal in each half to beat Depi 2-0 in the second semifinal and set up a final clash with Ledum FC in the 22nd Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament here in East Siang district on Monday.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh and public leaders of the area witnessed the match at the Bilat playground.

The tournament is sponsored by Ering in memory of his late mother.

The Legong Banggo Sports Association and the East Siang District Football Association are conducting the tournament.

The final will be played on 16 October.